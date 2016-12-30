Small earthquake shakes northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small earthquake shook parts of the Las Vegas Valley just one day after three significant quakes struck a remote part of western Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that according to the University of Nevada, Reno's Nevada Seismological Laboratory, a magnitude 2.8 tremor stuck about 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas early Thursday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake appeared to originate in the Spring Mountains.

The small quake comes after three earthquakes above a magnitude 5 struck east of the Sierra range and the Nevada-California line near rural Hawthorne.