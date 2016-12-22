Vegas reach settlement with Uber, Lyft to drop driver fees

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft over a driver fee the city tried to impose this year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the settlement approved by the City Council on Wednesday gets rid of an ordinance requiring a $100 fee for Uber and Lyft drivers. As part of the agreement, the companies have agreed to drop their lawsuits and not challenge a replacement ordinance.

Councilors had approved the extra payment for ride-sharing drivers in January, and Lyft and Uber followed with complaints saying the $100 fee was illegal.

The companies weren't required to pay the fee while the lawsuits were pending.

Wednesday's settlement comes after a judge ruled in July that the city's ordinance violated state law.