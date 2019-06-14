Patricia L. Arnold... 10 /28/1945 - 6/11/2019

Patricia (Pat) originally from Toronto, Ohio where she graduated from Toronto High School and was the 1963 Homecoming Queen.

Pat also lived in such places as the Cleveland area and Las Vegas

She is survived by her Son, Gary Scalley of Las Vegas (wife Hilda). Daughter Linda Scalley of Toronto, Ohio. Grandsons Rob Kopasek of Brunswick, Ohio (wife Mady). Dylan & Gunnar Radwanski of Parma, Ohio. Michael, Garrett & Jason Scalley of Las Vegas & Beloved Great Grand daughter, Everly Kopasek. Sister Melinda Cronin (husband Rick), brother Bill Arnold (wife Sherrie).

Pat loved to cook and she was very good at it.

Her joys were her grandchildren and spending time in Las Vegas with her son Gary.

She had many jobs from waitress, insurance co. to soldering missile parts.

Pat was her grandchildrens biggest fan of anything they did and she went above and beyond the call of a Grand Mother.

She will be missed by her family, but never forgotten.