Menores no deben arriesgarse para cruzar a EUA, dice migrante

The migrant from Michoacán, Genaro Estrada Sánchez, considered that adults can risk their lives to cross to the United States, but considered that minors should not be endangered.

Interviewed in the vicinity of the Historic Center of this border of Sonora, he commented on the recent arrest of a father and his son who were locked in the back of a vehicle in Arizona.

"I would not do it, maybe I'll get in the trunk to be taken to the other side, but a woman or a child should not do that to her or his parents," he said.

He explained that he seeks to reach the state of California, where he hopes to take on tasks in the agricultural field, to prosper with a better salary than he could get in his place of origin.

He mentioned that if he does not manage to cross through this region or Sonoyta, Sonora, as he was told, he will better move to the neighboring state of Baja California, where it is possible that they will.

For its part, the Arizona Border Patrol reported that Willcox Station officials responded to a request for assistance after a policeman from the Arizona Department of Public Safety found two men and a child in the trunk of a car in Tombstone.

In a statement, the corporation reported that while executing record checks on a 34-year-old man from Arizona for a Nissan Maxima vehicle at a gas station, the police discovered several pending warrants and arrested the man.

During the meeting, the police heard sounds coming from the trunk of the car, so when he opened it, he saw two men and a child inside, so he requested assistance from the Border Patrol agents from Willcox to identify the trio.

The agents identified the three occupants as Mexican citizens who had entered the United States illegally, and one of the men, 41, was traveling with his 10-year-old son.

After they determined that the three individuals were in good health, they were transported to the Willcox Border Patrol station to be prosecuted for immigration violations, he said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety item insured the driver, identified as a US citizen, in custody for their pending arrest warrants.

As temperatures continue to rise, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials want to remind the public of the dangers of transporting people in the trunk of vehicles, he said.

During hot weather, temperatures can rise to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 38 degrees Celsius) in minutes, plus there is a risk of serious injury or death in the event of a vehicular collision. San Luis Colorado (NOTIMEX)