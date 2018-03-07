Amplia participación de votantes demócratas en primarias en Texas

The results of the primary elections of this Tuesday in Texas, the first in the country towards the 2018 elections, showed the enthusiasm of the Democrats who came to vote in numbers that had not been seen in more than a decade, although still without Reach Republicans

In the early hours of Wednesday, the number of registered Democratic voters approached one million, almost double the 2014 totals and reaching a level not seen in a mid-term primary for that party since 2002.

However, the totals of Republican votes exceeded 1.4 million, a modest increase over 2014.

In the main race, the nomination for the governorship, Democrats Lupe Valdez and Andrew White advanced to a second round, as none of them reached 50 percent of the vote.

Valdez, former Dallas County Sheriff, received 436,000 votes, 42.9 percent of the total cast, while White, son of former Governor Mike White, won 278,000 votes, 27.4 of the total. Both will meet in a second round on May 22.

In as much the governor Greg Abbott obtained the republican candidacy when easily surpassing two little known candidates with 90 percent of the votes, to look for his reelection to the position.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick won the Republican nomination to try to re-elect himself for a second term and the Democrats nominated Mike Collier to compete for the position.

For his part, federal representative Beto O'Rourke easily won the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate, and will face in the November election the current senator Ted Cruz, who was ratified by the Republicans to compete for his re-election.

The Commissioner of Lands, George P. Bush, grandson and nephew of former presidents George HW Bush and George W. Bush, obtained the Republican nomination to seek his re-election in that position, while the Democrats elected the Hispanic Miguel Suazo, to contend in its against.

This year, eight of the 38 Texas seats in the House of Representatives will be open in next November's election, six of which are currently in the hands of Republicans who will retire at the end of the term and two of the Democrats who are retiring. .

The Democrats elected Sylvia Garcia in District 29 in Houston and Veronica Escobar in District 16 in El Paso. Both could become the first Latinas to represent Texas in Congress. Escobar will seek to replace O'Rourke, who won the Democratic Senate nomination.

In almost all open republican districts, the nominees will not be known until May 22, as none of the candidates have exceeded 50 percent of the votes. Dallas (NOTIMEX)