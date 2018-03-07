Estrella porno demanda a Trump

President Donald Trump was sued by porn star Stormy Daniels, who wants a California judge to override the confidentiality agreement he signed with a lawyer for the president before the 2016 presidential election, according to court documents.

The porn star, who revealed having sex with Trump, filed a lawsuit before a Los Angeles court seeking to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed days before the November 2016 presidential election, which prevented her from talking about meetings sexual

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the agreement is "null and void" because Trump did not sign it personally.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she wanted to make public the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, according to the lawsuit.

Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, signed the non-disclosure agreement on October 28, 2016.

Clifford alleges that she started an "intimate relationship" with Trump in 2006 and continued "until well into 2007," according to the lawsuit. He said the relationship included meetings in Lake Tahoe, Nevada and Beverly Hills, California.

Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.

Clifford has claimed that he had sex with Trump once and then maintained a Platonic relationship for years. Through a lawyer, he also denied that both have had an affair. Cohen has denied that there has been a love affair.

Cohen has said he paid the porn actress $ 130,000 from her own pocket as part of the deal. He also said that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign participated in the transaction with Mrs. Clifford, nor did they reimburse me for payment, directly or indirectly."

The lawsuit alleges that the "silent agreement" is legally invalid because it was only signed by Clifford and Cohen. The agreement refers to Trump as David Dennison and Clifford as Peggy Peterson, but an attached exhibit details their true identities.

Clifford's lawsuit also alleges that Trump and Cohen "aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to keep her from telling the truth, which helped ensure that she won the presidential election."

"To be clear, attempts to intimidate Mrs. Clifford to silence her and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr. Trump' have not diminished," the lawsuit said. Clifford alleges that as recently as last week, Trump's lawyer tried to initiate an arbitration proceeding against her.

Neither Cohen nor the White House responded immediately to requests for comments on Tuesday night. Los Angeles (NOTIMEX)